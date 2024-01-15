en English
Food

University of Arkansas Study Questions Effectiveness of Little Free Pantry Program

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
A recent study from the University of Arkansas has raised questions about the efficacy of the Little Free Pantry program, a project launched in Fayetteville in 2016 with the noble aim of battling hunger. This research, encompassing data from 39 pantries, implies that the program may function more as a well-intentioned symbol rather than a tangible solution to food instability.

A Closer Look at the Pantries

The researchers’ observations revealed that many pantries were not in optimal condition, with a significant number lacking fresh or perishable foods. Accessibility was another issue, as over half of the pantries were not conducive to users with disabilities. This reality, they argue, undermines the program’s goals of emergency food provision in terms of availability, acceptability, and accessibility.

Local Advocacy for the Little Free Pantry

Despite the critique, local activists and those involved with the program passionately defend its value. Figures like Grace Cleghorn from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Solomon Burchfield from New Beginnings NWA attest to the positive impact of Little Free Pantries, emphasizing their role in providing food and essential items to those in need. Monique Jones of St. James Missionary Baptist Church echoes this sentiment, citing the program’s daily utilization and her church’s efforts to bolster the pantries with additional services.

Charitable Models and Systemic Issues

The study, which found its way into the Journal of Hunger and Environmental Nutrition, ultimately probes the efficacy of charitable models like the Little Free Pantry in tackling systemic issues such as food and housing insecurity. The success of the program, as per the study, hinges on the real needs and usage of the community it serves, a factor which demands further exploration.

Food Society United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

