Universal Theme Parks Launch 'Butterbeer Season' with Exclusive Treats and Collectibles

Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, and Hollywood, California, are celebrating the enchanting 'Butterbeer season,' introducing an array of limited-time treats and exclusive collectibles from March 15 to April 30, 2024. This festive season offers guests the opportunity to savor the iconic wizarding world beverage in novel forms, including Butterbeer caramels in Orlando and a special Butterbeer-flavored ice lolly available at both locations. Adding to the excitement, Universal Studios Hollywood will unveil Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlour within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, showcasing a diverse selection of ice cream flavors, with Butterbeer leading the lineup.

Butterbeer Bonanza: New Treats and Collectibles

As part of the 'Butterbeer season,' Universal Studios has gone above and beyond to cater to the tastes of Harry Potter fans and theme park visitors alike. The introduction of Butterbeer caramels and Butterbeer-flavored ice lollies promises to provide a unique taste experience, while the collectible silver stein for cold and frozen Butterbeer beverages adds a touch of wizarding world magic to guests' collections. These new offerings complement the already popular Butterbeer variants, including cold, frozen, hot, and non-dairy beverages, as well as Butterbeer fudge, potted cream, and ice cream.

Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlour Makes a Splash

On March 29, Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate the grand opening of Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlour, a much-anticipated addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Situated in Honeydukes, the parlour will serve up an array of soft serve ice cream flavors such as Banana, Chocolate, Mint, and more, with Butterbeer ice cream expected to be a crowd favorite. Guests can enjoy their choice of flavors in either a cup or a waffle cone, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to their theme park adventure.

A Season of Wizarding Wonder

Butterbeer, first introduced to fans in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, has since become a staple of the Harry Potter universe, available at Warner Bros. Studio Tours and Harry Potter touring experiences worldwide. The 'Butterbeer season' at Universal Studios not only celebrates this beloved beverage but also offers fans new ways to enjoy it, creating lasting memories. With the introduction of new treats, exclusive collectibles, and the opening of Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlour, this season promises to be a magical time for visitors to Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood.