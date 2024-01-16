Unintended Fermentation Triggers Recall of Sunraysia Prune Juice across Australia

Leading supermarkets Coles and Woolworths are pulling Sunraysia Prune Juice 1L off their shelves across several Australian states, following the discovery of unintended fermentation in the product, resulting in the presence of alcohol. The affected batches bear a best before date of December 4, 2025. The recall encompasses New South Wales (NSW), Queensland (QLD), Victoria (VIC), South Australia (SA), and Western Australia (WA).

Fermentation Sparks Alcohol Concerns

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), the authoritative body responsible for food safety, has issued an urgent warning directing consumers to immediately cease consumption of the juice. The recall is primarily due to mould growth found in the 15ml rosewater bottle. The unintended fermentation could potentially turn the prune juice into a health hazard, especially for those unsuspecting of its alcoholic content.

Alert Issued for At-Risk Groups

The main concern revolves around children and those who may have adverse reactions to alcohol. FSANZ urges parents and caregivers to keep the juice away from children. Individuals who are sensitive to alcohol or those practicing abstinence for personal or medical reasons are advised to avoid the product as well.

Recall Procedure and Refunds

Consumers who have purchased the juice can return it to their point of purchase for a full refund. FSANZ and the involved businesses are working hand-in-hand to ensure a swift response and to keep consumers informed. Detailed guidance on recalling food in Australia, including preparing for a food recall and developing a food recall plan is readily available on FSANZ's website. This recall is a necessary safety measure to avert any potential health risks posed by the unintended consumption of alcohol.