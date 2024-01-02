Unearthing the Legacy of Spring Mountain District: A Beacon of Quality Wine Production

Spring Mountain District, nestled in the heart of Napa County, is more than just a winemaking region; it is a testament to the resilience and perseverance of viticulture. With a rich history stretching back to the Civil War era, the region has overcome various challenges, from phylloxera to Prohibition, to become a beacon of high-quality wines in the American Viticultural Area (AVA).

The Legacy of Spring Mountain District

Designated as an AVA in 1993, Spring Mountain District spans roughly 8,000 acres, with vineyards ranging in elevation from 400 to 2,250 feet. The area is home to around 20 wineries and 10 vineyards, each contributing to the region’s diverse and vibrant wine culture. The region’s distinct terrain, characterized by mixed hardwood forests and a variety of soils derived from volcanic materials and sedimentary rock, gives the wines a unique character that has earned them recognition and respect among wine enthusiasts worldwide.

The Wines of Spring Mountain District

Spring Mountain District is renowned for its Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Syrah, and Zinfandel. Key players in the region, like Lokoya Estate and Behrens Family Winery, have crafted some of the most exquisite wines, each echoing the unique qualities of the region. The limited-production wines of Lokoya Estate, for instance, are 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, fermented with native yeast, and bottled unfined and unfiltered, embodying the essence of Spring Mountain District.

The Resilience of Spring Mountain District

The region’s resilience was put to the test by the Glass Fire in 2020, a devastating event that impacted many of its historic grape-growing regions. Despite the setback, the region continues to thrive, demonstrating the unwavering spirit of its vintners. The 2019 vintage, for example, is expected to be good despite heavy rains in spring, with a long summer delivering warm, sunny days that were optimal for grape growing.

Spring Mountain District’s name, which dates back to the late 1860s, is believed to have originated from a specific spring that served as a local landmark. The story of Spring Mountain is not just about wine; it is about the people who have devoted their lives to the craft, the unique challenges they’ve faced, and the beautiful wines that result from their dedication.