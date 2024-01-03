Undercooked Biryani Sparks Violent Brawl at Grand Hotel, Hyderabad

On the eve of the New Year, the Grand Hotel in Hyderabad, the capital city of the Indian state of Telangana, witnessed a violent outburst over a serving of undercooked biryani. The dispute ignited when a family that was dining at the hotel’s restaurant expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of their biryani. To their shock, upon asking for a replacement, the same dish was simply reheated and returned to them, sparking an altercation.

An Unpalatable Situation

The situation rapidly spiraled out of control as the disgruntled customers resorted to throwing chairs at the restaurant staff. The staff, in response, armed themselves with broom handles, using them to strike out at the customers as they tried to flee the scene. The ensuing chaos, which played out in full view of the other restaurant patrons, led to the arrest of six individuals involved in the incident.

Legal Repercussions

The family at the center of the brawl has since lodged a complaint, and the police have taken down contact information for the waiters and customers involved in the fight. The investigation into the events that transpired at the Grand Hotel on New Year’s Eve is currently ongoing, and the authorities are expected to take appropriate legal action based on their findings.

Video Evidence

Footage of the incident has surfaced online, showing members of the hotel management hurling sticks and chairs at the customers in what seems to be an attempt to control the situation. The video has since gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and prompting calls for better conflict resolution strategies in hospitality settings.