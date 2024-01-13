en English
Food

Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand’s Yogurt Snack

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand’s Yogurt Snack

A significant recall of a popular yogurt snack product from New Zealand has been initiated due to the discovery of an undeclared milk allergen. This lapse in accurate labeling has put at risk individuals suffering from milk allergies or lactose intolerance, who could unknowingly consume the product.

The Milk Allergen Discovery

The recall was triggered after it was found that the product contained milk, an ingredient not listed on the product’s label. All batches and sizes of the yogurt snack have been affected by this recall. It is advised that consumers who have purchased the product return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

X Corp.’s Apology and Preventive Measures

X Corp., the company responsible for the product, has issued an apology for the oversight and is implementing steps to ensure that all future products are accurately labeled. This is to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents that could potentially pose a health risk to consumers.

Food Safety Authorities’ Role

Relevant food safety authorities, including the Singapore Food Agency, are closely monitoring the recall process to ensure public safety. These agencies underscore the importance of declaring allergens on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies. Consumers with any questions or concerns about the recall can contact X Corp. directly for more information.

Food Health New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

