UNC Chapel Hill Welcomes New Dining Options at Lenoir Hall

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) has unveiled a new culinary chapter with the opening of La Farm Bakery and Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken at its Lenoir Dining Hall. This major revamp has seen local chain La Farm Bakery replace Village Juice & Kitchen and Alpaca taking over the space shared with Italian Pizzeria III (IP3), which will now be relocating to Chase Dining Hall.

La Farm Bakery: Freshly Baked Excellence

La Farm Bakery, renowned for its delicious array of freshly baked goods, has quickly gained favor among the student population. The bakery stands out with its quality pastries, a distinguishing feature that sets it apart from other coffee establishments on campus such as Meantime and Stone and Leaf. A senior student, Seka Shahriar, already sings praises of their pastries, highlighting their exceptional quality.

IP3: A Quest for Quality

On the other side of the dining hall, IP3 owner Angelo Marrone chose to end operations at Lenoir due to dissatisfaction with the quality of pre-made pizzas being served. Marrone, a champion for quality who has upheld a stellar reputation for top-notch pizzas for 44 years in town, felt that the dining hall setup was tarnishing his reputation. His decision to shift IP3 to Chase Dining Hall is a testament to his commitment to delivering only the finest pizzas to the campus community.

Carolina Dining Services: A New Direction

Meanwhile, the decision to replace Village Juice was driven by Carolina Dining Services’ (CDS) new direction. Nathan Atkinson, the co-founder of Village Juice, expressed optimism about the future, harboring hopes to return to campus or open a company-owned store nearby. CDS remains enthusiastic about incorporating student feedback into the university’s dining program, signaling a promising future for the campus culinary scene.