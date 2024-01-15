en English
Food

Ultimate Taste Test 2023: A Launchpad for Promising Food Entrepreneurs in Manila

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Manila recently set the stage for the 2023 Ultimate Taste Test (UTT), an annual event designed to catapult promising food entrepreneurs onto the culinary scene. The event, hosted by Our Awesome Planet, took place at the picturesque Gallery MiraNila by The Blue Leaf, where more than 250 guests, including renowned chefs, culinary experts, and food bloggers, assembled to taste and evaluate a smorgasbord of creations.

A Launchpad for Culinary Innovators

For the past 15 years, the UTT has served as a springboard for home-based start-ups hoping to make their mark on the food industry. The event provides these burgeoning entrepreneurs a rare opportunity to showcase their culinary prowess to an audience of professionals who rate their products on a scale of 1 to 5.

Celebrating Diversity and Innovation

The event witnessed a gamut of artisanal products, each bearing the unique imprint of its creator. Standout offerings included artisanal-quality sausages, handcrafted iced teas, unique Filipino ice cream flavors, matcha and coffee beverages, traditional Filipino dishes such as galantina and morcilla, and dessert pizzas. The culinary landscape was diverse and innovative, featuring products like a steak sausage, matcha lattes, halo-halo with shaved carabao’s milk ice, ube pizza, a year-long cured ham, chocolate snacks, mochi ice cream, kamote chips, and homemade Caesar salad dressing.

Champions of the 2023 Ultimate Taste Test

The judges’ verdicts were finally announced, marking the culmination of the gastronomic extravaganza. The winners were a testament to Manila’s culinary scene’s rich tapestry, having presented the best sausages, iced tea, ice cream, matcha, coffee, Galantina, Morcilla, Halo-Halo, Ube Pizza, Cured Ham, chocolate snack, mochi ice cream, kamote chips, and Caesar salad dressing the city has to offer.

