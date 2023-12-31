en English
Food

UK’s Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:03 am EST


Plant-based milk and meat alternatives are seeing a meteoric rise in popularity, particularly in the UK, considered the European stronghold for alternative milks. With non-dairy options accounting for 16% of beverage sales at Starbucks in 2023, the shift towards these alternatives seems unstoppable. However, amid this green wave, a growing concern is making its presence felt: the rise in vitamin deficiencies.

Vitamin Deficiency: A Growing Concern

Hospital admissions in England for vitamin deficiency have almost tripled over the last decade, skyrocketing from 293,000 cases in the 2013/14 period to a staggering 824,000 in 2022/23. The primary cause of this increase is believed to be food poverty, exacerbated by rising prices that make healthy eating unaffordable for many. But there’s more to the story.

Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiency

There’s a growing consensus among experts that the shift towards plant-based products like oat, soy, and almond milk, in lieu of traditional dairy and meat, might be a contributing factor to these deficiencies. A recent study conducted in the UK, Singapore, and New Zealand examined the dietary habits of over 1,700 women aged 18-38 and found that a staggering nine in ten of the women had low blood levels of important vitamins before pregnancy.

Supplements to the Rescue?

The study compared the effects of standard pregnancy vitamin supplements against an enhanced supplement containing folic acid, riboflavin, vitamins B6, B12, and D. The results showed that the enhanced supplement helped improve blood vitamin levels and reduced the prevalence of vitamin deficiency during pregnancy. This highlights the importance of micronutrients like folic acid and vitamin D in preventing major defects in the developing baby’s brain and spine, reducing the chances of infantile atopic eczema, and improving bone health in children.

The study suggested that many women in high-income countries, including the UK, do not get enough essential vitamins in their diet and may need to start taking supplements to ensure they get the vitamins they and their baby need. The rise in popularity of plant-based diets, while environmentally friendly and ethical, may inadvertently be leading to a surge in vitamin deficiencies, proving once again that balance is key to a healthy life.

Food Health
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

