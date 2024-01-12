UK Pub Breaks Ground with 3D-Printed Vegan Steaks

As the world celebrates Veganuary, The Queen Inn, a pub nestled in Cwmbran, South Wales, has taken a revolutionary step in culinary innovation. The pub, known for its staunch commitment to plant-based dining, now offers 3D-printed vegan steaks and ribs, a novel concept that’s making waves in the realm of alternative meats. This unique offering is the brainchild of Redefine Meat, an Israeli firm that has been at the forefront of plant-based meat research since 2021.

Redefining the Texture of Meat

Redefine Meat’s revolutionary technology employs artificial intelligence to analyze the texture of animal meat meticulously. The company then works to replicate this texture using plant-based ingredients. The result is a vegan meat that mimics the muscle, fat, and even the blood of traditional meat. The primary ingredients used include pea, soy, beetroot, and wheat, each playing a unique role in creating the authentic taste and texture of meat.

The Queen Inn’s Leap into Plant-Based Cuisine

In 2022, The Queen Inn took a bold step, becoming entirely meat-free. The pub’s menu now features a variety of vegan dishes, with the mixed grill sharer being a crowd favorite. This dish features plant-based flank, filet, BBQ ribs, and chicken breasts, served alongside sausages and a dairy-free stilton sauce. The 3D-printed vegan steaks stand as the pièce de résistance, delighting patrons with their authentic taste and texture.

Success Through Innovation

Owner Ryan Edwards attributes the pub’s success to its innovative plant-based menu. Edwards highlights the uniqueness of their vegan steaks, stating that such offerings have helped the establishment thrive, even amidst the economic pressures facing many pubs. The Queen Inn’s plant-based offerings have not only garnered local acclaim but also international attention. The pub now ranks among the top five vegan restaurants globally on HappyCow, a popular site akin to TripAdvisor, specifically for plant-based dining.