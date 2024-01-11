UK Government Spends £27,000 on Wine During Pandemic: Report

Amidst the crushing wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UK Government made an investment of nearly £27,000 to replenish its official cellar with fine wines, as per a report unveiled by the Foreign Office. The report, encapsulating the fiscal years 2020-2022, unveiled a spike in spending during the pandemic's peak, with the government investing £14,621 in 516 bottles of red Bordeaux wines in 2020-2021. This translates to an average expenditure of about £28 per bottle.

2021-2022: A Year of English and Welsh Sparkling Wines

As the fiscal year 2021-2022 rolled in, the government's focus shifted to English and Welsh sparkling wines. The expenditure amounted to £12,356 for a total of 636 bottles, inclusive of 180 magnums. The average cost per bottle was £19. The government's purchases also included 18 bottles of gin and 4 bottles each of whisky and liqueurs.

Drop in Wine Consumption Amid Pandemic

However, a sharp decline in wine consumption was observed during the pandemic, with a 96% decrease in 2020-2021. This was primarily due to restrictions on indoor gatherings and international travel imposed to curb the spread of the virus. Although consumption levels did show an upward trend the following year, they remained 61% less compared to the levels before the pandemic.

Government's Wine Cellar: A Tradition of Hospitality

The government's wine cellar is intended to serve quality wines to guests at a moderate cost. Asserting that all events hosted by Government Hospitality adhered to Covid-19 restrictions, Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell stated that the wines were served in strict compliance with the health guidelines.

Meanwhile, in a separate but related discourse, Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker urged Commons members to purchase Australian wine. The motivation behind this move was to show solidarity with Australia, considering the detrimental impact of Chinese tariffs on its wine industry.