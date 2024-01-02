en English
Business

UK Embraces Alcohol-Free Wines, Nozeco Tops the Market

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
UK Embraces Alcohol-Free Wines, Nozeco Tops the Market

In the United Kingdom, a rising trend has seen consumers gravitating towards alcohol-free wines, signalling a shift in their preferences and a conscious move towards moderating alcohol intake. The sector, encompassing beverages with an alcohol content of 0.5% or lower, is one of the few burgeoning areas within the UK drinks market.

Nozeco Leads the Pack

Nozeco, a sparkling wine birthed in Bordeaux, currently dominates the market with a lion’s share of 26%, and sales figures approaching 2.5 million bottles. The brand, which originally launched as Nosecco in 2017, underwent a name change following trademark issues, only to resurface with a bang in 2021.

Other Market Contenders

Trailing Nozeco is Australian Vintage’s McGuigan Zero, the second best-selling brand with a significant 17% of the market pie. The UK’s no-alcohol wine sector now boasts a value of approximately 44 million, and an impressive volume of 8.5 million bottles sold annually. This marks a 14% increase in value and 7% rise in volume year-on-year.

Australian Brands Shine

Australian brands are making their presence felt in the top 10 alcohol-free wines, with entries from Hardy’s, Wolf Blass, and Australian Vintage’s Not Guilty. The average price for an alcohol-free wine in the UK is pegged at roughly 3.80. Not to be left out, retailer own-label products account for about 17% of the market.

Dry January and Its Impact

In recent times, the UK has also seen the adoption of ‘Dry January’, a month-long challenge to abstain from alcohol, with participation rates ranging between 15% and 35%. Reasons for participation vary from health benefits to financial savings. The trend, which originated in the UK in 2013, has become a global phenomenon, with campaigns spread across Europe and North America. The impact of Dry January on restaurant and bar sales is still unclear, with anecdotal evidence suggesting a dip in beverage alcohol sales during this period. To counter this potential threat, establishments are promoting alcohol-free options such as non-alcoholic beers and zero-proof cocktails.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

