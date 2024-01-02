UK Embraces Alcohol-Free Wines, Nozeco Tops the Market

In the United Kingdom, a rising trend has seen consumers gravitating towards alcohol-free wines, signalling a shift in their preferences and a conscious move towards moderating alcohol intake. The sector, encompassing beverages with an alcohol content of 0.5% or lower, is one of the few burgeoning areas within the UK drinks market.

Nozeco Leads the Pack

Nozeco, a sparkling wine birthed in Bordeaux, currently dominates the market with a lion’s share of 26%, and sales figures approaching 2.5 million bottles. The brand, which originally launched as Nosecco in 2017, underwent a name change following trademark issues, only to resurface with a bang in 2021.

Other Market Contenders

Trailing Nozeco is Australian Vintage’s McGuigan Zero, the second best-selling brand with a significant 17% of the market pie. The UK’s no-alcohol wine sector now boasts a value of approximately 44 million, and an impressive volume of 8.5 million bottles sold annually. This marks a 14% increase in value and 7% rise in volume year-on-year.

Australian Brands Shine

Australian brands are making their presence felt in the top 10 alcohol-free wines, with entries from Hardy’s, Wolf Blass, and Australian Vintage’s Not Guilty. The average price for an alcohol-free wine in the UK is pegged at roughly 3.80. Not to be left out, retailer own-label products account for about 17% of the market.

Dry January and Its Impact

In recent times, the UK has also seen the adoption of ‘Dry January’, a month-long challenge to abstain from alcohol, with participation rates ranging between 15% and 35%. Reasons for participation vary from health benefits to financial savings. The trend, which originated in the UK in 2013, has become a global phenomenon, with campaigns spread across Europe and North America. The impact of Dry January on restaurant and bar sales is still unclear, with anecdotal evidence suggesting a dip in beverage alcohol sales during this period. To counter this potential threat, establishments are promoting alcohol-free options such as non-alcoholic beers and zero-proof cocktails.