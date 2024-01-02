Uchibā Austin Embarks on ‘Uncommon Ramen’ Journey, Starts with Cheesy Korean Ramen

Uchibā Austin, an upscale sushi bar that only recently threw open its doors, is welcoming the new year with a unique culinary venture. The establishment announced its initiation of a monthly, exclusive ramen series, aptly named “Uncommon Ramen,” starting from January 8. The first of these one-of-a-kind ramen dishes, the “Cheesy Korean Ramen,” is a collaborative brainchild of Uchibā’s chef de cuisine Vaidas Imsha, and Nashville’s acclaimed chefs Chad Newton and Gracie Nguyen of You Are Here Hospitality.

From Sushi to Ramen, A Gastronomic Shift

Uchibā Austin, a part of the Hai Hospitality family, marked its inception in September 2023 within the downtown Austin Google Tower. Renowned for its innovative and delectable sushi menu, the restaurant has now decided to venture into the territory of ramen. However, it’s not just any ramen, but a series of unique takes on the traditional Japanese staple.

The Cheesy Korean Ramen, A Multicultural Culinary Delight

The debut dish, the Cheesy Korean Ramen, is a distinctive blend of ingredients and flavors, encapsulating a multicultural culinary journey. The dish showcases smoked pork from Loro, another establishment under the same parent group, mixed with sun noodles, a house-made tonkatsu broth, along with egg-gochujang sauce, kimchi, mozzarella, and negi (Japanese long green onions). The Tennessee chefs’ knack for sourcing local ingredients and their zeal for authentic cuisine played a crucial role in the creation of this unique ramen.

Uncommon Ramen: A Legacy and Its Future

While the Uncommon Ramen series is new to Austin, it’s not new to Uchibā. The series first came to life at Uchibā’s Dallas location in 2017, featuring collaborations with numerous renowned chefs over the years. The Austin edition of the series will continue with the next installments planned for February 5 and March 4, although the details about the featured ramen remain under wraps. For those eager to try out the Cheesy Korean Ramen, make sure to mark your calendars for January 8. The dish will be available exclusively on that day at $20 per bowl, with reservations recommended through Uchibā’s website.