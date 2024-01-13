en English
Business

UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:16 am EST
UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden

The newly established UB Station Cafe, nestled on the second floor of the Union Block building at 120 N. Bridge St., Linden, is all set to become a community favorite. Despite tucked between two medical offices, thereby facing the challenge of limited visibility, the cafe is powered by the strong determination of its owners and staff to transform it into a community centerpiece.

UB Station Cafe: The Genesis

Dr. Nicole Wax, an orthodontist and the owner of the Union Block building, developed the block back in 2020. Sharing the building with her orthodontic practice are Positively Pediatrics and the UB Station Cafe. Dr. Wax’s vision of serving her patients not only with dental care but also with a comforting cup of coffee, led to the birth of UB Station Cafe. Transforming this vision into reality was Krystal Payne, a commercial real estate agent who was initially hired by Dr. Wax to find tenants for the building. Their professional relationship evolved into a deep-seated friendship, leading Payne to take charge of the cafe venture.

A Welcoming Community Hub

Maddy Mcalindon, a barista at UB Station since August, envisions the cafe as a community hub rather than a corporate coffee chain. The cafe, which opened its doors in February 2021, has been serving a variety of coffee, tea, smoothies, and baked goods since then. With a large selection of flavors, including sugar-free options, and daily drink specials, UB Station aims to cater to everyone’s taste buds. The cafe takes pride in sourcing its coffee beans from Rootless Coffee, a Flint-based company, thereby supporting local businesses.

Operation Days and Hours

UB Station Cafe operates from Monday to Saturday, with specific business hours for each day, ensuring that the community members can drop by for their favorite beverage almost any day of the week. With its unique offerings and a strong desire to become a staple in the community, UB Station Cafe is all set to brew success in the forthcoming days.

Business Food United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

