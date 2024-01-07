en English
Food

UAE Restaurants Embrace Veganuary with Unique Plant-Based Menus

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
UAE Restaurants Embrace Veganuary with Unique Plant-Based Menus

In a significant stride towards healthier and more sustainable living, restaurants across the United Arab Emirates have embraced Veganuary, a global movement promoting plant-based diets for the month of January. This initiative aligns with various motivations, including personal well-being, environmental sustainability, and ethical concerns for animal welfare.

Veganuary: More Than Just a Diet

The Vegan Society, a prominent advocate of the lifestyle, underscores the health benefits of a vegan diet. A shift from animal-based to plant-based food sources can lead to reduced risks of high blood pressure, cholesterol, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes. It’s not just about individual health, however. The environment stands to gain considerably from this shift. A report from Our World in Data reveals that beef production has a particularly high carbon footprint. Therefore, choosing plant-based options could significantly lessen one’s environmental impact. Lastly, and for many just as importantly, ethical reasons also play into the rise of veganism. Many proponents oppose the slaughter of animals for food, making a vegan diet a choice of conscience.

(Read Also: United Arab Emirates Confirms Mass Trial Amidst UN Climate Talks)

The Culinary Response to Veganuary in Dubai

Embracing this movement, six restaurants in Dubai have introduced unique vegan dishes to their menus. Punjab Grill, for example, has reimagined the traditional seekh kebab using elephant foot yam, a plant known for its medicinal properties. The vegan seekh is served on phulka tacos with accompanying chutneys. Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, on the other hand, offers a courgette taco filled with a plant-based meat substitute. A JLT restaurant has introduced a vegan twist to Pad Thai, using tofu and vegetables. Palm Views West serves an Impossible meatloaf made entirely from plant-based ingredients. Miracle Residence has its homemade sweet potato and chickpea burger patty. Finally, Angel Cakes has a selection of sugar-free and gluten-free desserts, including a tofu cheesecake with pumpkin puree and fruit sauce.

(Read Also: India to Launch ‘Bharat Park’ in UAE: A New Chapter in Global Trade)

A Step Towards Sustainable Living

By supporting Veganuary, these restaurants are making a statement about their commitment to healthier, more ethical, and sustainable choices. Whether it’s for personal health, environmental reasons, or ethical considerations, the trend towards veganism in the UAE is clear and growing. As more establishments offer diverse and delicious plant-based options, the movement is likely to continue gaining momentum.

Food Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

