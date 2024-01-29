UAE and Bangladesh Eye Enhanced Cooperation in Food Security and Visa Procedures

In a significant development, the United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has displayed a strong interest in enhancing cooperation with Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of food security and visa process improvements. This comes as part of an effort to strengthen the diplomatic relations between the two nations that were established in 1974.

A Letter of Friendship and Cooperation

In a letter addressed to Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Abdullah extended his congratulations on Mahmud's assumption of the new office. The letter not only emphasized Sheikh Abdullah's readiness to work closely to further develop their existing relations, but it also highlighted the smooth development of relations between the UAE and Bangladesh over the years.

A Milestone on the Horizon

As the UAE and Bangladesh approach the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024, this communication signals a new chapter in their partnership. Sheikh Abdullah sees this milestone as an opportunity to further strengthen and broaden their partnership, hinting at an optimistic future for UAE-Bangladesh relations.

Prosperity and Success

The letter concluded with Sheikh Abdullah wishing Hasan Mahmud success in his new role and expressing sincere wishes for the continued prosperity and welfare of Bangladesh. This shows the depth of the UAE's commitment to Bangladesh, and the value it places on a strong and productive partnership.

The exchange of these diplomatic communications facilitated by the UAE Embassy in Dhaka marks a promising step towards stronger ties between the two countries, and a brighter future for cooperation in key areas of mutual interest.