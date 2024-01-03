Twrl Milk Tea Introduces New Flavors in Sprouts Farmers Market Stores Nationwide

Twrl Milk Tea, a pioneer in the realm of plant-based food and beverages, has announced a significant expansion of its product range in Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the nation. The company’s introduction of three new flavors – Hojicha Roasted Green Milk Tea, Taiwan-Style Black Milk Tea, and Ube Milk Tea – marks a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. These flavors form part of a wider assortment of boba drinks, which includes the crowd-favorite Brown Sugar Boba, now made widely available to retail customers across 400 Sprouts locations in 23 states.

Twrl Milk Tea’s Unique Offering

What sets Twrl Milk Tea apart is its innovative use of pea milk in its products – a choice that not only offers significant dietary benefits but also aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainable practices. The pea milk used in Twrl’s beverages has one-eighth fewer carbohydrates than oat milk, making it a healthier alternative. Moreover, it is more water-efficient than almond milk, underscoring the brand’s dedication to eco-friendly production.

Partnership in Pursuit of Shared Goals

Olivia Chen, Co-founder & CMO of Twrl Milk Tea, has expressed that the company’s objectives align seamlessly with those of Sprouts Farmers Market. Sprouts has long been committed to providing affordable, natural, and healthy products to its customers – a mission that Twrl Milk Tea mirrors with its plant-based, nutritious offerings.

A Cultural Experience Through a Cup of Tea

This strategic partnership aims to bring more than just a refreshing drink to customers. It seeks to offer a taste of culture and community through tea, while simultaneously promoting sustainable product choices. In essence, it’s not just about serving a beverage, but about serving an experience, a slice of tradition, and a commitment to a healthier, more sustainable world.