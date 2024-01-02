en English
Business

Two Souls Spirits Set to Launch Exclusive Single Barrel Spirits for Winter 2023

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Two Souls Spirits Set to Launch Exclusive Single Barrel Spirits for Winter 2023

Stepping up the game in the spirits industry, Two Souls Spirits, an independent bottler based in the United States, is readying for the launch of two unique single barrel spirits for their 2023 winter release. The release features a 6-Year Double Barreled Bourbon from the renowned Watershed Distillery in Columbus, Ohio, and a 5-Year Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey Spirit from Yahara Bay Distillers in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. The introduction of these two spirits is a testament to the robust collaborations between the independent bottler and these distilleries.

Collaborations Brewing Excellence

This winter release marks the fourth successful collaboration with Yahara Bay and the third with Watershed Distillery, emphasizing the strong relationships built over the years. Watershed Distillery had previously partnered with Two Souls Spirits on a successful endeavor that brought forth an Apple Brandy Finished American Single Malt.

Exclusive Release Details

Starting from December 20, 2023, at noon EST, spirit connoisseurs can purchase these exclusive releases, only available on the Two Souls Spirits website. Both spirits, unfiltered and offered at full cask strength, are set to light up the spirits industry. The bourbon stands at 128 proof, and the honey spirit at an impressive 131 proof, each priced at $94.99.

Unique Tasting Notes

The 6-Year Bourbon offers a complex and rich tasting experience with notes of burnt caramel, orange oil, vanilla bean, confectioner’s sugar, and charred oak. In contrast, the Honey Spirit is described as dense, rich, and layered, offering flavors of raw honey, bourbon caramels, warm vanilla, and dry oak.

James Estrada and Chad Civetti, the Co-Founders of Two Souls Spirits, emphasize the rarity and uniqueness of these products. They underline that these are ‘one-and-done’ offerings, making them the perfect and exclusive gifts for the holiday season, capturing the essence of exclusivity and luxury in the spirits industry.

0
Business Food United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

