Twisted Penguin: New Eatery Opens in Former Basil's Pizza Spot, North Myrtle Beach

Shawn Kelly, once an aspiring surfer, channels his passion into a new culinary venture, Twisted Penguin, set to open its doors in North Myrtle Beach this April. Taking over the space of the beloved Basil's Pizza at 219 Sea Mountain Highway, Kelly aims to infuse the laid-back surf shack vibe into the local dining scene. With a nod to his alma mater, Youngstown State University, and a twist on surf slang, the restaurant promises a unique dining experience focused on whole foods and scratch cooking.

Advertisment

From Waves to Wings: The Birth of Twisted Penguin

The transition from Basil's Pizza to Twisted Penguin marks a significant change in the culinary landscape of Cherry Grove community. Kelly's vision for the restaurant includes a diverse menu featuring pizzas, smashburgers, wings with homemade sauces, nacho platters, and pretzels, all aimed at capturing the essence of surf culture and laid-back dining. The inclusion of a small bar offering craft beers and wine complements the casual, inviting atmosphere Kelly is striving to achieve.

A Nod to Tradition and Innovation

Advertisment

While the shadow of Basil's Pizza looms large, Kelly is determined to forge a new path with Twisted Penguin. Approximately 70% of Basil's former staff will be joining the new establishment, ensuring continuity and a smooth transition for loyal customers. Despite the changes, Kelly emphasizes the importance of community and the personal touch behind the business, hoping to win over both old fans of Basil's and new patrons with his innovative approach to casual dining.

Year-Round Surf Shack Vibes

Breaking away from the seasonal operation of its predecessor, Twisted Penguin plans to stay open year-round, offering extended hours to cater to the community's needs. This decision underscores Kelly's commitment to creating a staple dining destination in North Myrtle Beach that resonates with the laid-back, inclusive spirit of surf culture. As the opening date approaches, anticipation grows among locals and visitors alike, eager to experience the new flavors and ambiance that Twisted Penguin promises to bring.

The unveiling of Twisted Penguin not only represents a new chapter for the location but also embodies Shawn Kelly's journey from aspiring surfer to restaurateur. With its unique concept, dedication to quality, and commitment to community, Twisted Penguin is poised to make waves in North Myrtle Beach's dining scene, blending the best of surf culture with culinary innovation.