Twin Peaks Restaurant Opens Its First Location in Guadalajara, Mexico

Twin Peaks Restaurant, an award-winning sports bar chain, has opened its first location in Guadalajara, Mexico on February 5th. This marks the seventh Twin Peaks location in Mexico, reinforcing the brand's growing footprint in the country. The grand opening event is scheduled to feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free food giveaways on February 9th and 10th, adding more flair to the already buzzing Midtown Jalisco shopping mall where the restaurant is located.

Expanding Twin Peaks' Global Presence

Twin Peaks CEO, Joe Hummel, expressed his enthusiasm about expanding the brand's unique dining and sports-viewing experience to more people globally. The grand opening of the new location in Guadalajara is part of this strategic mission. Amidst high-end retail stores, the sports lodge aims to offer an enticing combination of scratch-made food, very cold draft beer, and the company's trademark Twin Peaks Girls.

Local Sports and Signature Dishes

The Guadalajara location promises to be a sports enthusiast’s paradise, with over 60 TVs broadcasting local sports. The restaurant will serve beers chilled to 29 degrees from 16 taps, and offer a full bar with hand-crafted cocktails. The menu includes signature dishes like the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and Avocado Smash Burger, all served by local Twin Peaks Girls. Twin Peaks, known for its quality food and welcoming atmosphere, is set to bring its unique charm to Guadalajara.

Adjusting to the Mexican Market

Operadora 2 Montes, the operator of the new location, is capitalizing on the increasing popularity of Twin Peaks in Mexico. In response to this demand, it plans to open more franchises throughout the country. Initially, the new Guadalajara location will serve dinner from 5 p.m., with plans to adjust to regular operating hours in the future. The brand, founded in 2005 in Lewisville, Texas, is rapidly approaching 115 locations in the US and Mexico.