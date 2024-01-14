TV Doctor Michael Mosley Debunks Myths on ‘Healthy’ Supermarket Foods

When it comes to healthy eating, there’s no shortage of advice available. But as Dr. Michael Mosley, a renowned TV doctor and creator of the Fast 800 diet, points out, not all advice is created equal. In a recent post on his Fast 800 blog, Mosley highlighted a prevalent misconception: supermarket foods marketed as ‘healthy’ are not always beneficial for those looking to slim down and may, in fact, be the opposite.

The Misleading Mirage of ‘Healthy’ Supermarket Foods

Mosley suggests that many products claiming to be nutritious could potentially do more harm than good, primarily due to misleading food marketing that capitalizes on consumers’ lack of scientific knowledge. He identifies four specific types of foods that require scrutiny:

Vegetable crisps: Marketed as a healthier alternative to traditional potato chips, these often lack significant nutritional value, are fried in sunflower oil, and coated in salt. Their healthiness, Mosley argues, is comparable to regular crisps.

Low-fat products: While these items are generally perceived as healthier, Mosley points out that they can often be nutrient-depleted and filled with flavor-enhancing additives, leading to spikes in blood sugar levels and increased cravings.

Flavoured porridge: Instant oat sachets, though convenient for quick preparation, can contain high amounts of sugar; in some cases, up to three teaspoons per serving.

Bottled salad dressings: While salads are often seen as a low-calorie meal option, commercial dressings can significantly increase calorie intake and contain additives, thickeners, and preservatives. Mosley recommends homemade dressings as a healthier alternative.

Opting for Truly Nutritious Alternatives

For a genuinely healthy diet, Dr. Mosley urges consumers to choose raw vegetables, nuts, seeds, sauerkraut, kimchi, full-fat dairy products, and homemade salad dressings. He also recommends cutting down on sugar, sugary treats, drinks, desserts, and starchy carbs such as bread, pasta, potatoes, and white rice.

These suggestions align with the advice provided by the NHS and Healthline, which support the idea that a high sugar intake can lead to weight gain, contributing to obesity and chronic diseases. Opting for healthier alternatives like whole grains, legumes, and a low carbohydrate, Mediterranean-style diet can promote faster weight loss and a healthier lifestyle overall.