Food

TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey

Renowned television chef Tom Kerridge, famed for his culinary expertise on shows like Saturday Kitchen and More Sunday Lunch, has candidly revealed the drastic lifestyle shifts he made to better his health. As he neared his 50th birthday, marked in July, Kerridge realized the severe impact his drinking habits had inflicted on his physical well-being. By his own estimation, by the time he was 40, he had consumed what would equate to a lifetime’s worth of alcohol, assuming a lifespan of 75 years. This alarming insight spurred him to abstain from alcohol entirely, driven by the fear that continuing his previous drinking pattern could cut his life short.

Embracing Sobriety

Reflecting on his transformation journey on Dr Alex George’s Stompcast and Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in 2018, Kerridge detailed his decision to go ‘cold turkey’ and quit drinking for good. His health revolution was not solely confined to abandoning alcohol; it extended to significant dietary modifications that resulted in Kerridge shedding 12 stone over five years. These changes included cutting down his carbohydrate intake and embracing a ‘dopamine diet.’

The Dopamine Diet

This diet centers around foods like dairy, eggs, and a variety of fruits and vegetables, which are known to boost dopamine levels and enhance mood. The change in eating habits did not merely involve incorporating new food groups. Kerridge also had to confront his past food habits, which included a penchant for grazing on snacks like cheese on toast and crisps during his work hours as a chef and frequently skipping breakfast.

Striking a Balance

In the course of his transformation, Kerridge underscored the importance of balance in how one approaches food and exercise. His journey serves as a testament to the potential that lies in making mindful lifestyle modifications, not just for one’s physical health but also for overall well-being.

Food Health Lifestyle
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

