Tuscan Table Boulangerie Debuts Breakfast Menu Featuring Artisan Coffees and Croissants in RA Puram

Responding to overwhelming customer demand, Tuscan Table, a beloved boulangerie known for its rustic charm and influencer-frequented interiors, now welcomes the early birds with a rich breakfast menu. From hot lavender lattes to raspberry cold brews, alongside a selection of buttery croissants and hearty breakfast platters, the establishment aims to transform morning routines into a gourmet experience. Located in the heart of RA Puram, this culinary gem has expanded its offerings to cater to the early risers starting March 2024.

Advertisment

Curated Breakfast for the Gourmet Traveler

Under the guidance of Swethaa S., the managing director, Tuscan Table has carefully crafted a breakfast menu that promises to delight its patrons. Customers can now indulge in a variety of breakfast options, from the classic buttery croissants and eggs to more elaborate platters that include beans, breads, and brews. The introduction of hot lavender latte, a floral delight, alongside the mildly sweet and buttery cranberry, almond, and oatmeal cookies, marks a significant expansion in their beverage offerings. The boulangerie's commitment to quality is evident in their selection of premium ingredients, including Corman butter known for its exceptional taste and Thalanar estate coffee, which adds a unique touch to their brews.

Variety and Quality: The Hallmarks of Tuscan Table

Advertisment

Tuscan Table's breakfast menu stands out not just for its variety but also for the quality of its offerings. The 'not so gentle plate', a build-your-bite breakfast platter, features a delightful array of flavors with ingredients like mandarin orange, brown butter sautéed mushrooms, Emmental cheese, and homemade strawberry compote. The raspberry cold brew, brewed for 16 hours, offers a refreshing start to the day with the perfect berry to coffee ratio. Swethaa S. emphasizes the importance of the ingredients, stating that it took two years to source the right vendors who could supply top-notch material. This dedication to quality is also seen in their sandwich selection, with the basil pesto roasted chicken sandwich being a standout option.

Beyond Breakfast: A Culinary Destination

While breakfast might be the latest addition, Tuscan Table continues to be a destination for those seeking a culinary adventure throughout the day. The oven is put to full use, baking an array of croissants, puff pastries, breads, pithviers, cookies, and more. For those looking for lighter options, smoothie bowls and granola bowls are available, alongside artisanal tea options. With a meal for two costing approximately ₹1500, Tuscan Table offers an immersive dining experience that goes beyond the first meal of the day, making it a must-visit location in RA Puram for food enthusiasts and morning joggers alike.

As Tuscan Table embarks on this new journey, welcoming early risers and breakfast lovers, it reinforces its commitment to culinary excellence and customer satisfaction. The boulangerie's breakfast menu not only adds a new dimension to Chennai's culinary scene but also sets a high standard for breakfast dining in the city. With its blend of quality ingredients, thoughtful menu design, and the charm of Tuscany-inspired interiors, Tuscan Table is poised to become a morning staple for many.