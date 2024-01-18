Tunnel City Coffee Listed for Sale as Owners Eye Retirement

After an impressive 32-year journey in the coffee industry, Paul Lovegreen, the owner of the established specialty coffee company, Tunnel City Coffee, has put the business on the market for $995,000. Lovegreen and his wife, who share ownership of the company, are eyeing retirement or semi-retirement, and hence are seeking a potential buyer who can continue the legacy of their beloved brand.

Legacy of Tunnel City Coffee

Originally founded in 1992 as Cold Spring Coffee Roasters, the business underwent a rebranding 12 years later, adopting its current name, Tunnel City Coffee. Over the years, the brand has developed a strong reputation for its quality coffee, tea, hot chocolate, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and baked goods, served across its cafes.

A Thriving Business on Sale

The listing, which went up in August 2023, encompasses the company's roastery situated at Norad Mill in North Adams, and two retail shops. These outlets are strategically located at MASS MoCA in North Adams and on the bustling campus of Williams College in Williamstown, ensuring a consistent flow of customers and coffee aficionados.

Future of Tunnel City Coffee

While the owners are keen on stepping back, they are not in a rush to sell. Their focus remains on finding a successor who can ensure the continued success of Tunnel City Coffee. The Lovegreens' dedication to their business is evident in their careful approach to the sale, illustrating their commitment to the company's future and its continued resonance with coffee lovers.