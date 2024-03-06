Tully's Tenders Expands to Clay, NY: Fast-Food Chain Adds Second Location on Route 31

Central New York's beloved Tully's Good Times is scaling its fast-food concept with a new Tully's Tenders opening in Clay, NY. This follows the successful launch of its first fast-food version in Oswego in 2022. Positioned strategically on Route 31, the upcoming outlet signifies a bold expansion move by the Giamartino family, who are setting sights on making Tully's Tenders a household name in fast-food cuisine.

Strategic Location and Offerings

Slated to occupy the former Workouts Health Club site, the new Tully's Tenders is nestled between notable landmarks, promising high visibility and accessibility. With plans to introduce a drive-thru, the establishment aims to cater to the bustling life of Clay residents, offering a mix of signature chicken tenders, a variety of sandwiches, salads, rice bowls, and delightful shakes. The upcoming public hearing on March 18 is a crucial step toward realizing this vision, as the proposal requires a special permit for the drive-thru feature.

Giamartino Family's Growing Empire

The Giamartino family, already known for their extensive portfolio including Tully's Good Times restaurants and CopperTop Restaurants, is venturing further into the fast-food sector with enthusiasm. Despite the recent closure of their Good Buddy's Pub, the family is actively exploring more locations to expand the Tully's Tenders brand. Their commitment is evidenced by their investment in remodeling projects and the development of the CopperTop Event House, showcasing a blend of entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to the community.

Future Prospects and Community Impact

The introduction of Tully's Tenders to Clay is more than just a business expansion; it's a testament to the Giamartino family's belief in the fast-food concept's potential. Their vision of growth resonates with the community's appetite for quick, quality meals. As Tully's Tenders prepares to open its doors, it promises to bring not only flavorful dishes but also new employment opportunities and a vibrant dining spot to the heart of Clay, further enriching the local culinary landscape.