Tucson’s Culinary Landscape: A Year of Closures and Change

The year 2023 has seen a significant change in Tucson’s culinary landscape as 23 local restaurants have shut their doors. Amongst the closures, some establishments signaled the end of an era while others cited a need to adapt to changing business models. Each closure, regardless of the reason, has etched its mark on Tucson’s dining scene.

Ajuua to Brawley’s: End of an Era

One notable closure was Ajuua, a restaurant that delighted locals with its Sinaloa-inspired seafood. Its space is now home to a new culinary venture, indicating the unceasing cycle of the restaurant industry. Brawley’s Restaurant, a staple in Tucson for 37 years, also closed its doors, attributing the decision to ‘changing times.’ This closure marked the end of a beloved local institution, reflecting the inevitable evolution of the city’s food scene.

Brushfire BBQ Co. to Chick in Waffle: Short-lived Ventures and Long-standing Institutions

Brushfire BBQ Co., a local favorite for 16 years, decided to close both its locations. The restaurant, known for its mouth-watering barbeque, did not specify the reasons for its decision. Chick in Waffle, a newcomer to the scene, closed within five months of opening, with its signage also removed. This abrupt closure reminds us of the unpredictable journey of culinary ventures. The dim sum provider, China Phoenix, ended its operations due to lease expiration, leaving a void in Tucson’s dim sum options.

Citizen Hotel to Toro Loco Tacos & Burros: A Spectrum of Closures

Closures were not limited to restaurants alone. The Citizen Hotel, Crossroads Mexican Restaurant, and a host of other establishments also announced their closure. Reasons varied from transitions to mobile operations, sales of intellectual property, to more severe issues like fires and economic crises. The closures of these establishments have significantly impacted the local business dynamics and dining scene.

The year 2023 was a year of change for Tucson’s dining scene. As we bid goodbye to these establishments, we also anticipate the new flavors and experiences that 2024 will bring to the city’s vibrant culinary landscape.