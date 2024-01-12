en English
Food

Tucson Welcomes Parma Chefs in First International Gastronomy Exchange

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
Tucson, the first city in the United States to be designated a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, is set to host its inaugural international chefs exchange. The event will see the arrival of two esteemed chefs, Mario Marini and Nicole Zerbini, from Parma, Italy. The duo’s five-day exploration of Tucson’s vibrant culinary and cultural heritage, which is due to commence on January 18 and conclude on January 22, is sponsored by Pima County Attractions & Tourism and Visit Tucson.

Unveiling the Chef Ambassadors Program

The visit is a part of the City of Gastronomy’s Chef Ambassadors Program, an initiative aimed at fostering culinary exchanges and shining a spotlight on local food scenes. While Tucson chefs have had the opportunity to visit other global gastronomy hubs, this marks the first instance of the city extending an invitation to international chefs.

An Itinerary Packed with Flavor

Marini and Zerbini’s schedule in Tucson is filled with a variety of activities designed to immerse them in the city’s food scene. They will dine at local restaurants, embark on a culinary tour, attend cooking demonstrations, and explore Tucson’s rich cultural sites. One of the highlights of their visit will be a ‘Parma Meets Tucson’ dinner, a unique collaborative effort with Tucson chefs. The proceeds from this dinner will go towards supporting the Chef Ambassadors program.

Forging Gastronomic Bonds

This exchange is more than just a culinary event. It aims to deepen the connections between gastronomic cities and showcase Tucson’s diverse culinary history. This history is a melting pot of influences from Indigenous, Mexican, Spanish, European, and Chinese cuisines. The visit from the Parma chefs provides an opportunity for Tucson to learn from Parma’s culinary expertise and develop a stronger relationship with its sister City of Gastronomy.

0
Food Italy United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

