Tsubaki Tower Launches Marvelous Matcha Afternoon Tea, Bridging Guam-Fukuoka Culinary Cultures

The Tsubaki Tower in Guam is stirring up a tea revolution with its new Marvelous Matcha Afternoon Tea service, bringing authentic matcha flavors from Fukuoka, Japan, to its shores. This unique offering includes a rich selection of matcha-infused pastries and desserts, accompanied by specially selected Japanese teas, aiming to forge a delightful culinary bridge between Guam and Fukuoka.

A Culinary Celebration of Fukuoka's Finest

In collaboration with Chajiyu Kukan, an award-winning tea purveyor from Fukuoka, The Tsubaki Tower is elevating its afternoon tea experience. Guests are treated to an exquisite tiered tower of matcha delights, ranging from the matcha opera cake to the matcha Mont Blanc, alongside savory favorites like the Wagyu beef and truffle sandwich. This partnership not only showcases Fukuoka's rich tea history but also introduces Yame Matcha, known for its premium quality, to Guam's culinary scene.

Tea Time with a View

Set against the backdrop of Tumon Bay in the Fanhale lobby lounge, the Marvelous Matcha Afternoon Tea offers a picturesque setting for guests to indulge in from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. With a pricing of $40 plus a 10% service charge per person, the experience is designed to cater to couples, families, and groups seeking a unique afternoon delight. Reservations are encouraged, ensuring an opportunity to savor this limited-time offer while enjoying the breathtaking views of Gun Beach.

Extending the Matcha Magic

In addition to the afternoon tea, The Tsubaki Tower is spreading the matcha joy throughout its premises. The Hinekka Deli will introduce a matcha banana frappe, and Casa Oceano is set to feature matcha pastries during its Sunday brunch and dinner services. These initiatives further the resort's goal to immerse its guests in a comprehensive matcha experience, celebrating the flavors of Fukuoka and encouraging cultural exchange through culinary exploration.

Through the Marvelous Matcha Afternoon Tea service, The Tsubaki Tower not only introduces Guam to Fukuoka's esteemed tea culture but also sets a precedent for culinary excellence and cultural exchange. This initiative stands as a testament to the power of food and drink in bridging communities, fostering a deeper appreciation for the art of tea and the beauty of shared experiences.