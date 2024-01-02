Truth Bar Launches Golden Unicorn Contest Offering Wellness Retreat

Truth Bar, a pioneering nutrition bar combining prebiotics and probiotics, has announced an exciting contest named the ‘Golden Unicorn Contest’. The contest offers customers a chance to win an extraordinary four-night Immersive Wellness package at The Retreat Costa Rica Wellness Resort and Spa, inclusive of airfare. To participate, customers need to purchase one or more boxes of Truth Bars from the company’s official website with the contest ending upon the discovery of the Golden Unicorn ticket hidden in one of the bars.

The Golden Unicorn Contest

The Golden Unicorn Contest is a unique initiative by Truth Bar, known for its commitment to gut health. The contest is designed to reward loyal customers and attract new ones by offering a chance to experience a comprehensive wellness package at the renowned Retreat Costa Rica Wellness Resort and Spa. The contest will continue until the Golden Unicorn ticket, concealed in one of the Truth Bars, is located.

Truth Bar: A Pioneer in Gut Health

Truth Bar stands out as one of the first nutrition bars to merge the benefits of prebiotics and probiotics, thereby contributing significantly to gut health. These plant-based snack bars, enrobed in dark chocolate, come in a variety of flavors. They are designed to be gluten-free, low in sugar, and high in fiber, aligning with today’s health-conscious consumer demands.

The Ultimate Wellness Package

The contest winner will be rewarded with a detailed wellness package at The Retreat Costa Rica Wellness Resort and Spa. The company’s founder, a leading raw food chef and lifestyle coach, has expressed enthusiasm about merging the health benefits of Truth Bar with the wellness experience of The Retreat for the contest winner. Detailed rules, instructions, and terms and conditions for the contest are available on Truth Bar’s official website.