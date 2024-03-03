Truckee's 2024 Wild Alaskan Salmon Club: Sustainable Seafood Meets Community Support

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Slow Food Lake Tahoe and Yup'ik Girl Seafood have unveiled the 2024 Wild Alaskan Salmon Buying Club fundraiser, presenting an affordable avenue for community members to access sustainably sourced wild Alaskan salmon. By joining before March 31, participants can secure a share of 'the best protein on the planet' at a significant discount, while contributing to community welfare and sustainable fishing practices.

Sustainable Seafood for Community Well-being

"Sea to table has never been more flavorful and affordable!" exclaimed Amy Fagel, Vice President of SFLT. The initiative not only offers a delicious option for health-conscious consumers but also supports local community programs. A portion of the proceeds is allocated to SFLT's Food Bank Garden in Truckee River Regional Park and local hunger relief through Sierra Community House. Last year, the club's efforts resulted in a donation of 97 pounds of salmon, helping to combat food insecurity in the area.

A Commitment to Tradition and Sustainability

Casey Coupchiak, Fisher-woman and Founder of YGS, brings a unique perspective to the initiative. As a Yup'ik indigenous to Southwest Alaska, Casey is dedicated to preserving her family's fishing heritage and embracing sustainable practices. "We adhere to a philosophy of 'qigcikiyaraq', which underscores a deep respect for salmon," Casey explained. Her partnership with SFLT not only aims to expand her business but also to support indigenous Alaskans and give back to the Truckee-Tahoe community, illustrating a harmonious blend of tradition and sustainability.

Join the Celebration of Sustainable Seafood

With the Bristol Bay Salmon Management Plan ensuring sustainable fishing practices, participants are guaranteed fresh, high-quality salmon. To take part in this sustainable seafood celebration, community members must reserve their share by March 31 for pickup on April 7 in Truckee. Available at $15/lb for fillets and $16/lb for portions in 20-lb boxes, quantities are limited. This initiative not only promises a delightful culinary experience but also a chance to make a meaningful impact on the community and the environment. Order now to secure your share and support this commendable cause.