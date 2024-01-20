Trilby's: A Cherished Dining Establishment Rekindles Its Flamboyant Past

A cherished dining establishment in Ocean Springs, Trilby's, which served its loyal patrons for around four decades, has been reborn. After over three decades of operating under the moniker Germaine's, the iconic venue has re-emerged on Highway 90, marrying its nostalgic allure with a modern yet classic ambiance.

Trilby's: A Blend of Past and Present

Known for hosting an array of parties, meetings, and gatherings, Trilby's new avatar retains its old-world charm. The newly designed edifice boasts several sectioned dining areas, including private rooms for intimate gatherings and a spacious area encased by floor-to-ceiling windows, offering diners an immersive experience.

The Timeless Culinary Journey

When it comes to the menu, Trilby's has adhered to the adage, 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it.' Their culinary offerings have remained relatively consistent over the years, concentrating on a tight selection of family recipes and premium ingredients. Signature dishes like crab claws, fried green tomatoes, and Tasso-stuffed fried shrimp continue to be crowd favorites. The reviewer, while sampling the menu, found particular delight in the crab cakes and shrimp and grits, a testament to the restaurant's enduring appeal.

A Dessert Oasis

While the reviewer refrained from indulging in dessert, the menu is replete with tempting offerings, such as chocolate bread pudding and creme brulee. These sweet treats come highly recommended and serve as the perfect endnote to a sumptuous meal.