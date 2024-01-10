Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community

In Sacaton, Arizona, the Gila River Indian Community is on the cusp of a significant transformation. A new development project currently under construction seeks to address the community’s long-standing struggle as a food desert, where access to affordable, healthy food has been historically scarce. The project, featuring a grocery store, laundromat, and gas station, offers a beacon of hope, promising to dramatically improve local access to essential goods and services.

A Much-Needed Change

For years, the residents of this community have had to rely on small convenience stores or undertake considerable journeys to larger stores for their groceries. The situation has been particularly challenging for the elderly and those without vehicles. The new market, strategically located in the heart of Sacaton, will provide an accessible, walkable option for many, heralding a significant shift in the community’s everyday life.

More Than Just a Market

Spanning a generous 24,000 square feet, the market will feature a bakery, deli, and seating spaces for socializing, offering more than just shopping. It will also provide a platform for food vendors, thereby enhancing the community’s social and economic fabric. Governor Stephen Roe Lewis emphasized the transformative potential of the market, not just as a source of fresh produce and more nutritional options, but also as a creator of job opportunities to boost the local economy.

A Culmination of Effort

The development represents the result of years of meticulous planning by tribal and community leaders, all striving to improve the quality of life for Sacaton residents. Construction began in late December 2023, and the project is anticipated to reach completion by the end of the year or in early 2025. The project’s completion will mark a new chapter in the community’s history, bringing an end to their status as a food desert and ushering in an era of improved nutritional access and economic vitality.