Trailblazing Uncle Nearest Whiskey Secures French Foothold, Valued at $900M

In a groundbreaking move that intertwines heritage and high spirits, Uncle Nearest, the top-selling Black woman-owned whiskey brand, has recently raised capital for its new French subsidiary. This strategic expansion not only marks a significant milestone for the brand but also cements its valuation at an impressive $900 million. At the heart of this venture is the acquisition of Domaine Saint Martin, a historic estate that now falls under the brand's growing portfolio.
From Legacy to Liquor: The Uncle Nearest Journey
Inspired by the remarkable legacy of Nathan 'Nearest' Green, a Black man who played a pivotal role in mentoring Jack Daniels in the craft of whiskey-making, Uncle Nearest has emerged as more than just a brand. It represents a bridge between past and present, celebrating the contributions of a figure long overshadowed in the annals of spirit-making history. Since its inception in 2017 by Fawn Weaver, Uncle Nearest has not only paid homage to its namesake through its exceptional whiskey but has also taken tangible steps to honor his legacy, including the creation of a foundation dedicated to financing the education of Green's descendants.
Expanding Horizons: Uncle Nearest's French Connection
The recent acquisition of Domaine Saint Martin, a historic estate in France, signifies Uncle Nearest's ambitious venture beyond American shores. This move is not just about geographical expansion; it's a statement of the brand's global aspirations and its commitment to excellence in the world of spirits. By setting up a French subsidiary and raising the necessary capital, Uncle Nearest is poised to introduce its rich heritage and premium whiskey to a new audience, potentially transforming the global whiskey market landscape.
A Vision of Growth and Global Recognition
With a valuation now standing at $900 million, Uncle Nearest's journey from a tribute brand to a global powerhouse in the spirits industry is nothing short of remarkable. It stands as the world's top-selling Black-owned spirits brand, a testament to its quality, narrative, and the visionary leadership of Fawn Weaver. This expansion into France through the acquisition of Domaine Saint Martin is more than a business move; it's a strategic step towards preserving and promoting a legacy that transcends borders and generations.
As Uncle Nearest continues to build its empire, its story remains a beacon of hope, ambition, and resilience. It's a narrative that goes beyond whiskey, touching on themes of recognition, justice, and the power of legacy. With its roots deeply embedded in a history of mentorship and innovation, Uncle Nearest is not just selling bottles of whiskey; it's pouring out chapters of a story that has long awaited its rightful place in the spotlight. The brand's recent achievements are a toast to the spirit of Nathan 'Nearest' Green and an inspiration to countless others who dream of leaving an indelible mark on the world.