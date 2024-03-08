Trailblazing Female Founders Launch Whiskey on International Women's Day to Challenge Industry Norms

In a bold move coinciding with International Women's Day, Jennifer Nickerson and Louise McGuane, two pioneering women in the Irish whiskey industry, have unveiled The Founders Irish whiskey. This initiative not only celebrates female entrepreneurship but also addresses the glaring gender disparity within this traditionally male-dominated sector.

Breaking Barriers in Whiskey

Despite the Irish Whiskey Association's report of significant investment and economic contribution by the industry, Nickerson and McGuane estimate that a mere 2-3 percent of its founders are women. Their collaboration on The Founders Irish whiskey symbolizes a significant step towards inclusivity and representation. The limited edition vatted malt combines single malt whiskey from both Tipperary Boutique Distillery and JJ Corry, showcasing the unique contributions of female founders in a field where they are vastly underrepresented.

Challenges and Inspirations

Both founders have openly discussed the challenges faced by women in the whiskey industry, from being overlooked at trade shows to the struggle for visibility. Their experiences underscore the necessity of The Founders Irish whiskey as not just a product, but a statement against gender biases and a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female entrepreneurs in the sector.

Parallel to the whiskey launch, the inception of a new non-profit organization, Women in Irish whiskey, aims to further the cause by advocating for gender diversity, supporting career development, and offering networking opportunities for women in the industry. Founders Heather Clancy and Anne-Marie Kelly are at the forefront of this movement, striving to create a more inclusive and equitable whiskey industry.