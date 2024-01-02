en English
Business

Traditional Cafe, The Taypot, Up for Sale: A Story of Untapped Potential

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
The Taypot, a beloved cafe tucked away in Halesowen Road, Old Hill, Cradley Heath, is up for sale. The business brokers Hilton Smythe, based in Bolton, have listed the property with an asking price of £24,995. This move comes in the wake of the current owner’s health complications and familial responsibilities that necessitate the sale.

A Cafe Steeped in Tradition

The Taypot isn’t just another cafe; it’s a local institution with a history stretching back over four decades. Over these years, it has ingrained itself into the fabric of the community, becoming a favoured spot for both locals and visitors alike. The sale of such a staple of the community paints a poignant picture of the personal challenges business owners often face.

A Multitude of Dining Options

One of the key strengths of The Taypot is its versatility in offering a variety of dining options. Patrons can opt to enjoy their meals within the cozy confines of the cafe, which houses a dining area equipped with four tables, a serving counter, a cold counter, and a display fridge. Alternatively, for those on the go, the cafe provides takeout services, and even extends its reach to online and phone orders, catering to the modern, tech-savvy customer.

Well-Equipped and Ready for Business

The sale includes a well-equipped kitchen, ready to serve up the cafe’s array of beloved dishes. Among the kitchen’s arsenal are a double range oven, a deep fat fryer, a microwave, a dishwasher, and toasters—everything a new owner needs to hit the ground running.

Untapped Potential

Hilton Smythe emphasizes the cafe’s untapped potential for growth. Its prime location, benefitting from high footfall and passing trade, holds the key to significantly increasing turnover and profits. The next chapter for The Taypot could very well be its most exciting one yet, under the helm of a new owner ready to unlock its full potential.

Business Food United Kingdom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

