Trader Joe's Recalls Several Products Due to Listeria Concerns: What You Need to Know

Trader Joe's, a beloved grocery retailer, recently issued a recall for several products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The announcement, which came on the heels of a decade-long Listeria outbreak linked to Rizo Lopez Foods of Modesto, CA, has left consumers concerned and scrutinizing their pantries. The impact of this recall extends beyond Trader Joe's, affecting products sold at Costco, H-E-B, and Albertson's.

A Decade-Long Outbreak

The Listeria outbreak, which began in 2014, has sickened at least 26 people across the United States, claiming the lives of two individuals. The recalled products include more than five dozen dairy items, such as cheese and crema, which have been identified as potential sources of the outbreak. The FDA has traced these products back to Rizo Lopez Foods, a California-based producer.

Trader Joe's Recalled Products

Trader Joe's has recalled several items containing ingredients sourced from Rizo Lopez Foods. These products include Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Cilantro Salad Dressing, Elote Chopped Salad Kit, and Southwest Salad. Customers who have purchased these items can return them to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund. To identify the recalled products, consumers can refer to the specific SKU numbers provided by the company.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women are also at risk, as Listeria infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.