Canada

Toronto’s The Only Cafe to Host Unique NO-LO Beerfest

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
Toronto's The Only Cafe to Host Unique NO-LO Beerfest

Toronto’s beloved The Only Cafe on Danforth is gearing up to host a distinct beer festival this winter, the NO-LO Beerfest. The event is a celebration of alcohol-free and low-alcohol beers, catering to those participating in Dry January or people simply intrigued by the burgeoning NO-LO beer scene. The festival aims to provide an atmosphere of quality and variety for NO-LO beer connoisseurs without compromising the vibe that The Only Cafe is renowned for.

Beer Variety and Local Breweries

The NO-LO Beerfest will feature a spectrum of local breweries, including Bellwoods, Burdock, and Collective Arts. These breweries will be offering their unique NO-LO beers with alcohol by volume (ABV) ranging from a minimal 0.3% to 3%. This range not only provides a safe and enjoyable experience for the participants but also underlines the cafe’s commitment to promoting responsible drinking.

Community Involvement and Goodwill

The inaugural festival is slated to take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on January 20, ensuring a lively mid-winter afternoon of beer tasting. Attendees will be obliged to pay an entry fee of $15 at the door. In a noble gesture that resonates with the community-focused ethos of The Only Cafe, all proceeds from the event will be contributed to a local food bank. This act of goodwill underscores the cafe’s commitment to supporting its local community even as it promotes a novel beer culture.

NO-LO Beer: A Growing Trend

The NO-LO Beerfest is a testament to the increasing interest in alcohol-free and low-alcohol beers, a trend that is rapidly gaining traction. The Only Cafe, known for its extensive beer offerings, is leading the way in embracing this trend by providing an event that celebrates and explores the variety and quality of NO-LO beers in an environment that is as buzzing and vibrant as its regular offerings.

Canada Food
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

