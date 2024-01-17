Toronto's Raise The Root Organic Market Puts Affordability in the Spotlight

In an audacious move, Raise The Root Organic Market, situated in Leslieville, Toronto, has begun a public comparison of its pricing with that of Loblaws, one of Canada's biggest grocery chains. The market, nestled on Queen Street East, has exhibited a price comparison chart in its window, underscoring its lower prices for various organic goods. The move is an attempt to make fresh produce more affordable amid rising grocery costs.

Transparency Through Comparison

A 2lb bag of organic onions, for instance, is priced at $1.99 at Raise The Root, a whole $2.00 cheaper than at Loblaws. Organic ginger also stands more than a dollar cheaper per 100 grams in contrast to large supermarket chains. This competitive pricing, as per Angela Donnelly, co-owner of Raise The Root, is attainable due to their individual purchasing strategy and lack of the profit expectations that burden large corporations.

Rising Grocery Bills Prompt Change

The initiative to compare prices was sparked by growing frustration over surging grocery bills. Reports suggest that a typical Canadian family of four is expected to spend an extra $700 at the grocery store this year. The price comparison sign is an attempt to attract cost-conscious customers, emphasizing the affordability of essential groceries at small, independent grocers during a time of mounting concerns over food affordability.

Discount Strategy Shifts

Simultaneously, Loblaw-owned grocery stores are planning to reduce the discount on perishable foods nearing their expiration date from 50% to 30% in the Toronto market. This shift in discounts is a move to align with competitors and create more predictable, consistent pricing. Such changes are seen as unusual for this time of the year and may impact consumers who rely on last-day discounts. The decision comes at a time when grocery prices are at an all-time high, and consumers are struggling to find affordable options.

Call for Investigation

Naturally, the move has raised concerns of possible anti-competitive behavior, leading to calls for a thorough investigation by the Competition Bureau. B.C. NDP MP Alistair MacGregor is calling for a broader look at grocery store pricing practices and has requested the Competition Bureau to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the pricing strategies employed by major grocery retailers.