Topeka City Council Greenlights New Pizza Hut on Topeka Boulevard

In an official mandate, the Topeka City Council greenlit the establishment of a new Pizza Hut on Topeka Boulevard. This new addition will grace the city's landscape at 901 SW Topeka Boulevard and will function from 10:30 a.m. to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, extending until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Rezoning and Repurposing for a New Pizza Hut

The approved ordinance, 20476, signals a zoning modification for the selected property. The property will transition from an "O&I-2" Office and Institutional District to a "PUD" Planned Unit Development with "O&I-2" uses, with the added element of a restaurant with a drive-through facility. This change was proposed by Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc., who are set to repurpose the existing structure on the site.

A New Model for Pizza Delivery

The new Pizza Hut will not offer the traditional dine-in service. Instead, it will revolutionize the pizza delivery model by focusing primarily on pre-ordered pickups and walk-in collections. This is a strategic approach to meet the evolving needs of pizza lovers who prefer quick and convenient service, especially in the time-sensitive fast-food industry.

Pizza Hut's Growing Presence in Topeka

Pizza Hut is a recognized brand in the national fast-food chain, with six existing outlets in Topeka. It's noteworthy that the upcoming location is just a block away from one of its existing outlets. The growing presence of Pizza Hut in the city attests to the brand's popularity and the local community's love for its offerings.