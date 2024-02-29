Top 5 Hilton Head Seafood Spots 2024: Discover Fresh Local Delights

Placing first overall, Coast, found within the Sea Pines community inside of the Sea Pines Beach Club, is a beachfront establishment with views of the Atlantic Ocean, complete with a direct walking path from restaurant to beach. It was deemed one of the "Top 100 Best Al Fresco Dining Restaurants In America" by Open Table. Coast offers a variety of seafood options, ranging from fresh East Coast oysters and signature Lobster & Shrimp Pasta to fish tacos, seafood platters and Sapelo Island Crew Stew. The establishment can be found at 87 N Sea Pines Drive, Sea Pines Beach Club, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Ocean Lounge

In second, Ocean Lounge is an aged 21+ dining experience that offers guests the opportunity to take in the scenic views of the Atlantic Ocean from the second floor of the Sea Pines Beach Club at the Ocean Lounge restaurant, which is open from 4-9 p.m. daily. The establishment is only open to adults 21 years old and older, where attendees may enjoy a full dinner menu from Coast, including select seafood items, and Oceanfront Dining in an upscale destination admired by locals and guests for its captivating scenery and extensive bourbon list, detailed Ocean Lounge's website.

Catch 22

Third on the list, Catch 22 promotes hand-cut steaks and fresh 'catches' daily, served in several delicious ways. This restaurant has been open since 2001 and has been serving up a variety of seafood options to everyone who walks through the door. The establishment is decorated by local artist L. Robert Stanfield and boasts a plethora of good reviews. Catch 22 can be found at 37 New Orleans Road, Suite K, Orleans Plaza, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

The Crazy Crab Jarvis Creek

Coming in fourth on the list, The Crazy Crab Jarvis Creek provides waterfront views of Jarvis Creek. The establishment offers multiple seafood options for guests with their snow crab legs winning several local awards over the years. They host an onsite playground, a large saltwater fish tank, live music and crab races during the summer, with views of Lowcountry sunsets. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating available. Outside you'll find an expansive deck which is also pet-friendly. The Crazy Crab Jarvis Creek is located at 104 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926. The Crazy Crab has another location on the island as well, located in the Sea Pines community of Harbour Town, which can be found at 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hudson's Seafood House On The Docks

Ranked in fifth place and located off the edge of Port Royal Sound, Hudson's is a waterfront restaurant that features outdoor views for a surreal Lowcountry dining experience. The establishment uses local fishing fleets on Hilton Head Island to bring in freshly caught seafood straight from the docks to the table and has been serving locals and tourists alike for over 50 years. Over 90% of their seafood comes from fishing boats that fish local waters for some of the freshest seafood available. Hudson's can be found at 1 Hudson Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.