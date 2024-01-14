Top 10 Announced for Kent & Medway Food & Drink Awards’ Pub/Bar of the Year

In an exciting development for the region’s hospitality industry, the first Kent & Medway Food & Drink Awards are underway. Led by KM Media Group and sponsored by Café Nucleus, the awards have received a host of nominations across various categories. The focus today is on one of the most anticipated categories – the Pub/Bar of the Year, sponsored by Lumina Energy and judged by Paul Pierce.

Top Ten Pubs and Bars Announced

In a nod to the region’s vibrant pub culture and diverse bar scene, a shortlist of the top 10 pubs and bars has been published. These venues have been celebrated for their extraordinary food, inviting ambience, and superior selection of drinks. From the rock-themed Skull Bar in Maidstone, renowned for its affable staff and local brews, to the community-driven Three Sisters in Rainham, noted for its contribution to local charities and events, each establishment on the list brings its unique allure and offerings.

Recognising the Best of Kent and Medway

More than a mere ranking, the nominations reflect the local community’s recognition and appreciation of these venues. They represent places where memories are made, friendships are forged, and the spirit of community is kept alive. The Kent & Medway Food & Drink Awards seek to highlight the rising stars, the trendsetters, and the unsung heroes of the food and drink industry in the region.

More to Come

While the anticipation builds for the Pub/Bar of the Year announcement, the excitement doesn’t end there. Other categories in the awards, such as the Restaurant of the Year and Tearoom/Coffee Shop of the Year, are yet to reveal their finalists. The entire region eagerly awaits the announcements, set to commence online from January 17th.

The inaugural Kent & Medway Food & Drink Awards promises to be a significant event in the region’s hospitality calendar. It’s a testament to the quality and diversity of the culinary offerings in Kent and Medway, and a celebration of the establishments that make dining and drinking in the region a truly remarkable experience.