Too Hot Tamales: Milliken and Feniger's New Palm Springs Venture, Alice B.

Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, the trailblazing duo known as the 'Too Hot Tamales', have expanded their culinary empire with a new restaurant in Palm Springs. Named Alice B., this latest venture is already creating a buzz in the desert city's vibrant dining scene. The pair's reputation for innovative Mexican cuisine, honed at their popular Santa Monica eatery SOCALO, precedes them.

A Legacy of Flavor

Milliken and Feniger's partnership spans decades, during which they've been celebrated as pioneers both in the kitchen and on television. Their dedication to fresh, flavorful dishes has earned them accolades from food critics and fans alike. The Dobladito Taco at SOCALO, for instance, is a beloved favorite.

New Venture, Same Passion

Located in Downtown Palm Springs, Alice B. promises an exciting dining experience that stays true to Milliken and Feniger's ethos. In a recent interview with CBS News' Dana Jacobson at Border Grill, the duo shared their enthusiasm for this new chapter.

A Culinary Journey Continues

As the 'Too Hot Tamales' embark on this latest adventure, their impact on the food industry remains undeniable. From their early days as pioneers to their current status as respected restaurateurs, Milliken and Feniger continue to inspire others with their innovative approach to Mexican cuisine.