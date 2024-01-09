Tony Fortuna, Celebrated Manhattan Restaurateur, Passes Away at 76

Tony Fortuna, an acclaimed Manhattan restaurateur and a beacon of the city’s vibrant dining scene, has passed away at 76. Best-known for his exceptional management of dining rooms and his role as a congenial host at his establishments, including the distinguished TBar on the Upper East Side, Fortuna’s demise is a significant loss to the hospitality industry. After a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, the beloved restaurateur breathed his last, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, charm, and unparalleled service.

A Storied Career in Hospitality

Born in Italy and immigrating to the U.S. in the 1950s, Fortuna’s career in hospitality spanned over four decades, with his roots in France and his pinnacle in New York City. His journey in the Big Apple’s restaurant scene began in 1986 with Restaurant Lafayette, where he worked alongside renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Fortuna’s unwavering commitment to excellence caught the eye of The New York Times’ critic Bryan Miller, who awarded Lafayette four stars.

Fortuna’s portfolio extended to renowned establishments such as Tavern on the Green and Lespinasse. However, it was his venture into entrepreneurship with the Lenox Room, which later transformed into TBar, that truly cemented his place in the city’s culinary landscape. His charm and meticulous attention to service turned patrons into friends, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that was uniquely ‘Fortuna’.

A Legacy of Warmth and Excellence

Despite his significant success, Fortuna remained grounded. He emphasized a strong work ethic, even discouraging his sons from entering the restaurant industry due to its demanding nature. After the closure of TBar on Third Avenue in 2021, Fortuna showed resilience, reopening it on East 60th Street with new partners. The restaurant plans to continue operations in his absence, ensuring his passion for hospitality lives on.

Colleagues and friends remember Fortuna fondly. His influence on celebrated chefs like Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Francois Payard is evident in their heartfelt tributes to this ‘ultimate restaurateur’. He leaves behind a lasting influence on the NYC restaurant industry, three sons, and five siblings. As the city mourns the loss of a culinary giant, Tony Fortuna’s legacy continues to inspire.