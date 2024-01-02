Tonto: A Traditional Ugandan Beverage Faces Unprecedented Challenges

In the social fabric of Uganda, a traditional drink called Tonto, made from fermented banana juice and sorghum, holds a significant place.

Known for its fruity aroma and bits of sorghum floating on its dark surface, Tonto is a beloved staple at various gatherings, from political campaigns to traditional ceremonies. However, this iconic Ugandan beverage is facing a myriad of challenges that threaten its very existence.

Changing Market Preferences and Regulatory Pressures

On one hand, the rising popularity of cheap bottled beer is luring consumers away from Tonto. Girino Ndyanabo, a Tonto producer from Mbarara, has observed a noticeable decrease in demand.

The shift in preference is not just affecting the sales of this traditional brew but also influencing the production process.

On the other hand, a proposed bill aimed at regulating the alcohol production and sales sector looms large. If passed, this legislation could criminalize home brewing, thereby posing a significant threat to traditional brews like Tonto.

Agricultural Shifts Pose a Threat

Another challenge comes from the agricultural sector. The production of Tonto requires specific banana cultivars. However, these cultivars are gradually declining as farmers opt for more commercially lucrative varieties.

This shift is adding to the woes of Tonto producers as the reduced supply inflates the cost and effort involved in Tonto production. Despite these adversities, the retail price of Tonto has remained relatively stable over the years, thus adding to the financial strain on producers.

Optimism Amid Challenges

Despite the challenges, there is a glimmer of hope for the future of Tonto. Sellers like Christine Kyomuhangi remain optimistic about the drink’s future. There is a steady clientele that supports the traditional brew, keeping the flame of Tonto alive.

While the road ahead seems fraught with difficulties, the enduring cultural significance of Tonto and the resilience of those involved in its production signal a fighting chance for this traditional Ugandan beverage.