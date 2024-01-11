en English
Food

Tokyo Mixologists to Host ‘Teatails’ Event at Hong Kong’s Tell Camellia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Tokyo Mixologists to Host ‘Teatails’ Event at Hong Kong’s Tell Camellia

Renowned Tokyo mixologists Nalika and Kota, from Mixology Salon, are set to bring their signature tea-inspired cocktails to Tell Camellia, a popular cocktail bar in Central Hong Kong. This special two-night event, slated for January 17-18, will feature unique ‘teatails’ – cocktails inspired by tea. The guest stint is scheduled to run from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. each night, promising an unforgettable experience for patrons.

Tea-infused Spirits Meet Modern Bartending Techniques

Both Tell Camellia and Mixology Salon have made their mark in the cocktail world, earning recognition in Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. Their shared specialty is the innovative use of tea-infused spirits and sophisticated bartending techniques. Tell Camellia offers a diverse range of international teas, while Mixology Salon pays homage to the traditional tea ceremony with a focus on Japanese teas.

Signature ‘Teatails’ and Original Creations

The event will present a blend of classic cocktails and original creations, all carrying a delightful twist of tea infusion. Signature cocktails like the Green Tea Old Fashioned, Gyokuro Martini, and Hojicha Negroni will be on offer, showcasing the bars’ expertise in blending tea flavors with alcoholic beverages. Patrons can also expect to taste unique creations, such as the Soba Cha cocktail, which further demonstrate the mixologists’ creative prowess.

A Must-Attend Event for Tea and Cocktail Enthusiasts

Whether you’re a tea aficionado, a cocktail connoisseur, or someone who appreciates the fusion of traditional and modern culinary arts, this event promises to be a memorable experience. The innovative integration of tea and cocktails not only offers new taste sensations but also a unique insight into the art of mixology. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the creative and tantalizing world of ‘teatails’ at Tell Camellia.

Food HongKong Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

