Food

Toh Yuen Unveils Exclusive Chinese New Year Menus

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Toh Yuen Unveils Exclusive Chinese New Year Menus

Toh Yuen, the Chinese restaurant at Hilton Petaling Jaya, is ringing in the Chinese New Year with two exclusive set menus: the Golden Set and the Jade Set. Available until February 29, these sets provide a culinary exploration of traditional flavors and innovative combinations, promising an unforgettable dining experience.

Golden Set I: A Symphony of Flavors

The Golden Set I commences with a Yee Sang appetizer featuring Hokkaido Scallop and Truffle Oil. The scallop’s delicate sweetness is enhanced by the truffle oil’s garlicky complexity, creating a dish that’s as delightful to the taste buds as it is to the eyes. Following this is the Braised Bird Nest Broth with Crabmeat and Dried Scallop, a rich, meaty soup that warms the stomach and prepares it for the feast ahead.

Delightful Mains and Sweet Conclusions

The main course includes Roasted Chicken with Boletus Mushroom Gravy, Poached Tiger Prawn with Yam and White Pepper Broth, and Steamed Golden Snapper Fish with a spicy mushroom sauce. Each dish is noted for its fresh taste, succulence, and the skillful balance of flavors. The Braised Whole Abalone and Shiitake Mushroom with Seasonal Vegetables not only tantalizes the palate but also symbolizes good fortune, aligning with the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year.

The meal is rounded off with the Fried Glutinous Rice with Dried Oyster Wrapped in Lotus Leaf, a dish reminiscent of the traditional rice dumpling, bak chang. The sweet conclusion to this gastronomic journey includes Chilled Red Date Soup with Fig, Aloe Vera and Snow Nest, and the crispy yet chewy Layer Rice Cake Fritters.

Golden Set and Jade Set: A Feast for All

The Golden Set is priced at RM1,688 for six people and RM2,388 for 10 people, while the Jade Set is priced at RM1,988 for six people and RM2,888 for 10 people. Both sets offer an exquisite blend of tradition and innovation, providing patrons with a unique dining experience that embodies the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year.

Food Malaysia
