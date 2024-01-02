en English
Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon

As Tim Hortons, a beloved Canadian coffee and doughnut chain, nears its 60th milestone in 2024, the brand is set to celebrate in grand style. The journey from a simple coffee shop to a cultural icon has been marked by the introduction of various products and promotions, becoming staples in Canadian culture. The iconic brand’s evolution has been punctuated by significant corporate changes, social issues, and a sustained strategy of diversification and collaboration.

A Journey Marked by Innovation

In 1976, Tim Hortons introduced Timbits, bite-sized doughnuts that have become a signature item. A decade later, in 1986, the chain launched its ‘Roll up the Rim to Win’ contest, a popular annual promotion. The brand expanded its menu in 1996, with the addition of bagels and the inception of the Smile cookie campaign. The beverage offerings were further diversified in 1999 with the introduction of the iced cappuccino. The term ‘double-double,’ a coffee with two creams and two sugars, became so associated with the brand that it was added to the Canadian Oxford Dictionary.

Corporate Changes and Social Involvement

Tim Hortons underwent an initial public offering in 2006 after being spun off from Wendy’s, eventually becoming a fully independent public company. The brand has been actively involved in social issues, with protests in 2018 advocating for employee rights following minimum wage increases. Recently, it has launched products in support of Indigenous charities and residential school survivors.

Diversification and Collaborations

The company has broadened its presence in the food market with the sale of Timbits cereal, granola bars, ice cream, and canned soup in grocery stores. Partnerships have been a part of its strategy, including a collaboration with a Canada-bred pop star to release ‘Timbiebs’ Timbits and related merchandise. The chain continues to innovate, with the introduction of a ‘boat-thru’ service and the integration of an electric transport truck for deliveries in southwestern Ontario.

60th Anniversary Celebrations

To commemorate its 60th anniversary, Tim Hortons will be bringing back three retro doughnuts – blueberry fritter, cinnamon sugar twist, and walnut crunch – available in Canadian locations starting Jan 10th. The company also plans to revive its omelette bites and introduce sweet chili chicken wraps and bowls to its menu. As part of the celebrations, new cups, donut and Timbit boxes, and other packaging with a Tims 60th anniversary logo are being rolled out to Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.

0
Business Canada Food
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

