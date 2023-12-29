en English
Food

TikTok’s Powerful Influence on 2023 Food Trends: The Hits and Misses

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
TikTok’s Powerful Influence on 2023 Food Trends: The Hits and Misses

In the ever-evolving landscape of culinary trends, a new influential player has emerged: TikTok. 2023 marked a year where this platform continued to significantly shape food preferences, with certain trends gaining favor among chefs and food enthusiasts alike, while others stirred a pot of controversy.

The Rise of Tinned Fish

One of the most notable trends was the upsurge of tinned fish. Once overlooked in American cuisine, canned seafood found a new place on the table and on TikTok. Chefs and influencers took to the platform to educate their followers about the versatility and rich history of tinned fish, transforming it from a pantry afterthought to a sought-after delicacy.

Cottage Cheese Makes a Comeback

Another surprising star of 2023 was cottage cheese. This humble dairy product made a remarkable comeback, featured in a plethora of recipes ranging from ice cream to cheesecakes. Praised for its health benefits and ability to enhance flavors, cottage cheese was hailed as a versatile and nutritious ingredient by TikTok users.

Chef Thomas Keller’s Zucchini Method

Following the trend of simplicity, a technique for preparing zucchini by acclaimed Chef Thomas Keller became a hit. The method, which transformed the common vegetable into a delectable dish, struck a chord with TikTok audience, demonstrating that less can indeed be more in the culinary world.

Hash Brown Toast and British Sunday Roast

Adding to the list of trends, hash brown toast and the British Sunday roast attracted a new following. The concept of topping hash brown patties with a variety of flavors like avocado and jelly resonated with TikTok users for its versatility and convenience. The British Sunday roast, a longstanding tradition in the UK, found new fans on the platform with expectations of its integration into home cooking and restaurant menus outside the UK.

Criticism of Extreme Food Challenges

However, not all trends were met with applause. Food challenge videos that involve excessive consumption or extreme spice levels were met with scorn by culinary professionals. Critics argued that these trends promote unhealthy eating habits and show a lack of respect for food. A growing sentiment among chefs is the hope for the decline of such trends in the near future.

Food Lifestyle United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

