TikToker Jesse Willesee Compares Aussie and American Beers, Showcases Unique Five Dollar Note

Jesse ‘Sunset’ Willesee, a popular TikToker born to an American mother and Australian father, journalist Terry Willesee, has sparked online conversations with his unique content. By leveraging his mixed heritage and a keen sense of observation, Jesse often presents comparative content to his followers, recently focusing on American and Australian beers and the distinctive characteristics of the Australian five dollar note.

Beer Comparison: Australia vs America

In a sun-drenched video, Jesse conducted a friendly beer tasting, comparing Australia’s Great Northern’s Super Crisp and America’s Coors Light. With the backdrop of a sunny back deck, he enjoyed each beverage, giving both a rating of 9 out of 10. Describing Coors Light, he stated it was ‘crisp, refreshing, watery, but a very easy-drinking beer.’ He noted similar characteristics in Great Northern’s Super Crisp, underlining the commonalities between beers from different hemispheres.

Australian Five Dollar Note: A Novelty for Americans

Moving beyond beer, Jesse shared another video, intriguing his American friends with the unique Australian five dollar note. The note’s plastic-like material, vibrant colors, and the presence of Queen Elizabeth II – despite her recent passing – elicited varied reactions. Some found it cool, while others questioned its authenticity, labeling it ‘fake.’

Australian Currency: A Symbol of National Pride

However, the video became a platform for Australians to defend their currency. They pointed out the note’s superior durability and its complex design, making it difficult to counterfeit. The robust security features, they argued, made the Australian currency far superior to traditional paper money, turning the TikTok video into a proud display of national identity.