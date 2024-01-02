en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

TikToker Jesse Willesee Compares Aussie and American Beers, Showcases Unique Five Dollar Note

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
TikToker Jesse Willesee Compares Aussie and American Beers, Showcases Unique Five Dollar Note

Jesse ‘Sunset’ Willesee, a popular TikToker born to an American mother and Australian father, journalist Terry Willesee, has sparked online conversations with his unique content. By leveraging his mixed heritage and a keen sense of observation, Jesse often presents comparative content to his followers, recently focusing on American and Australian beers and the distinctive characteristics of the Australian five dollar note.

Beer Comparison: Australia vs America

In a sun-drenched video, Jesse conducted a friendly beer tasting, comparing Australia’s Great Northern’s Super Crisp and America’s Coors Light. With the backdrop of a sunny back deck, he enjoyed each beverage, giving both a rating of 9 out of 10. Describing Coors Light, he stated it was ‘crisp, refreshing, watery, but a very easy-drinking beer.’ He noted similar characteristics in Great Northern’s Super Crisp, underlining the commonalities between beers from different hemispheres.

Australian Five Dollar Note: A Novelty for Americans

Moving beyond beer, Jesse shared another video, intriguing his American friends with the unique Australian five dollar note. The note’s plastic-like material, vibrant colors, and the presence of Queen Elizabeth II – despite her recent passing – elicited varied reactions. Some found it cool, while others questioned its authenticity, labeling it ‘fake.’

Australian Currency: A Symbol of National Pride

However, the video became a platform for Australians to defend their currency. They pointed out the note’s superior durability and its complex design, making it difficult to counterfeit. The robust security features, they argued, made the Australian currency far superior to traditional paper money, turning the TikTok video into a proud display of national identity.

0
Australia Food Social Issues
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch

By Salman Khan

Ukraine Pleads for Australian Coal Amid Worsening Winter and Escalating Conflict

By Geeta Pillai

Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights

By Salman Khan

Melbourne Family's Home Targeted in Terrifying Shooting Incident

By Geeta Pillai

Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakist ...
@Australia · 5 mins
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakist ...
heart comment 0
Kayla-Rose Gibson: The TikTok Sensation from Down Under

By Geeta Pillai

Kayla-Rose Gibson: The TikTok Sensation from Down Under
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni

By Salman Khan

Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni
Motto’s ‘Miracle Pants’ Spark Sensation in Fashion World; TV Star Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador

By Geeta Pillai

Motto's 'Miracle Pants' Spark Sensation in Fashion World; TV Star Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador
PM Albanese’s Strategic Plan: Alleviate Cost of Living and Mitigate Inflation

By Geeta Pillai

PM Albanese's Strategic Plan: Alleviate Cost of Living and Mitigate Inflation
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
10 seconds
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
12 seconds
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
18 seconds
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
22 seconds
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
22 seconds
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
25 seconds
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
1 min
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba's Future
1 min
AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba's Future
Devils Lake Firebirds vs Red River Roughriders: A Clash to Remember
1 min
Devils Lake Firebirds vs Red River Roughriders: A Clash to Remember
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
21 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app