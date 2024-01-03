TikTok Trends Drive Global Gastronomy Map

A gastronomical journey around the world has been made easy with a new global map that showcases the must-try local delicacies of each country. This intriguing initiative is the brainchild of travel insurance company, InsureandGo. The map, ingeniously based on the popularity of TikTok hashtags associated with various dishes, covers an astounding 2,600 delicacies across 177 countries, making it a virtual feast for food lovers.

TikTok Influencing Global Food Trends

InsureandGo has utilized the power of social media, specifically the influence of TikTok, to map out global food trends. The number of views associated with each food-related hashtag on TikTok determined the ranking of each delicacy. The result – a vibrant and diverse array of dishes that tell a story of each country’s culinary heritage. From the classic fish and chips in the UK to the iconic hot dog in the US, the map offers an array of dishes that are symbolic of their respective countries. Other notable mentions include the sweet pavlova in Australia, the unique beaver tails in Canada, and the crispy chicharron in Spain.

Regional Delicacies and Vegetarian Options

The map doesn’t stop at a national level. It delves further into popular regional dishes within countries like the UK and the US. Scottish Irn-Bru is highlighted as the top beverage in Scotland while shrimp cocktail has won hearts in Nevada, USA. For vegetarians, the map features popular options such as Malaysia’s nasi lemak and Thailand’s pad Thai. While savory dishes dominate the list, sweet treats also make an appearance with delicacies like rasmalai in Pakistan and crema catalana in Andorra.

The Impact on Travel and Food Safety

InsureandGo’s CEO, Chris Rolland, highlights the impact of TikTok on global food trends. He emphasizes that while this map serves as a guide for travelers looking to indulge in local cuisines, it is equally important to consider food safety while traveling. The map, in essence, is not just a guide to global culinary delights but also a tool to promote safe and responsible travel.